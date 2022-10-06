Assam Health Department suspends superintendent over child artist's death

Guwahati, Oct 06: Popular child artist Tejaswita Baruah breathed her last on Thursday in Majuli after suffering from a seizure. According to reports, she collapsed on stage while singing at a devotional programme organised on the occasion of Srimanta Sankardeva's 574th birth anniversary, following which, the teen artist was immediately rushed to Gormur Hospital in Majuli but she died in the hospital nearly two hours later during the course of the treatment.

A resident of Doria village in Majuli's Kamalabari, 14-year-old Tejaswita was a student of Majuli's Ireland Academy who mesmerised millions with her songs, and dance videos, which she would occasionally upload on social media with the help of her father.



However, Tejaswita's kin have alleged that there had been a grave medical negligence on the part of the hospital authority and claimed that the singer could not be saved as the hospital could not provide her with proper treatment and medical facilities.

This followed the alleged suspension of the Superintendent Amulya Goswami of Majuli district hospital by the Health Department while Dr Kishore Kumar Barman has been given the charge of the hospital.







