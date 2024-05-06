Assam: Health department probes suspected swine flu cases in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, May 6: The health department in Hailakandi has issued a high alert and initiated an inquiry regarding the reported spread of the swine flu H1N1 virus after the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The district surveillance officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Dr. KTS Rongmei, visited the house of the deceased and instructed paramedical staff and ASHA workers to conduct a door-to-door survey in the Behul medical sub-centre area under the Lala Block Primary Health Centre in Hailakandi district to identify any H1N1 infections.

It has been reported that four more individuals, including a child, have been infected with swine flu and are undergoing treatment. The district commissioner of Hailakandi, Nisarg Hivare, confirmed that there is no outbreak of swine flu.



