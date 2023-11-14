Assam: Head constable trapped red-handed while accepting bribe

Guwahati, Nov 14: Continuing their efforts to make Assam a corruption-free state, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped a police official red-handed in Darrang district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused police official was posted as Head Constable at Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang.

He was caught red-handed while accepted demanded money from the complainant at Tital Hotel in Dalgaon for giving relief in a case.

The accused police personnel has been identified as Safed Ali.

Taking to the their official X handle to inform about the news, the anti-corruption cell posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Head Constable Safed Ali of Dalgaon PS, Dist- Darrang, after he accepted bribe in Titan Hotel at Dalgaon for giving relief to the complainant in a case.”