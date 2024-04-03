Assam: HC directs state govt to file response on Kamakhya access corridor

Guwahati, Apr 3: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday issued a directive to the Assam Government to submit its response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an order not to proceed with the building of the proposed 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor’ in the state without taking any prior approvals and clearance from the department of archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

According to reports, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam provided two weeks' time to the state government in order to file the response.



On behalf of the state government, senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia accepted the notice.

Meanwhile, the court posted the next hearing of the petition on April 22.