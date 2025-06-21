Assam has potential for 13,428 MW rooftop solar: Study

Guwahati, June 21: An environment think tank has released a study ‘Rooftop Solar Potential in Assam’, estimating a technical potential of 13,428 MW – over 10 times higher than the current target of 1,900 MW under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2025.

The study by International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) highlights the first district, ward, and city-level analysis of the State's rooftop solar capacity.

An independent non-profit research and innovation organization, iFOREST is working on pressing environment and development challenges in India.

The report was released on Friday at an event organized in coordination with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), the nodal agency for solar rooftop implementation in Assam.

This first-of-its-kind study provides a granular assessment of Rooftop Solar (RTS) feasibility in Assam, combining satellite imagery, ward-level mapping, stakeholder consultations, and policy analysis.

With a total built-up area of 737.1 square km – 86 per cent of which lies in rural regions – the study finds that 95 per cent of Assam’s rooftop solar potential is concentrated in residential and mixed-use buildings.

Guwahati emerges as a key hotspot, with an estimated RTS potential ranging from 625 MW to 984 MW, and high-potential zones including Lokhra, Garbhanga, Sarusajai, Barsajai, and Sawkuchi.

Given that each megawatt of RTS capacity can generate approximately 14 jobs across manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, harnessing Assam’s full 13,000 MW potential could create up to 1.8 lakh jobs, offering significant employment opportunities for local youth.

The event featured discussions among representatives from the government, energy utilities, industry, technology partners, solar developers, and expert organizations.

Hirdesh Mishra, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Climate Change) and CEO of Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS), said, “Assam is in a pivotal moment in his climate change and energy journey. Fossil fuel dependence isn’t going to go away soon. But we are making a determined push. Assam is one of the most climate vulnerable states in India. We urgently need a transition to clean, reliable and locally available sources of energy. But economics drives everything. Solar roof top will flourish as costs come down.”

Baishali Talukdar, deputy manager in the New and Renewable Energy Division of APDCL, said that under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, Assam has made substantial progress, with 20,000 solar installations successfully completed till date, aggregating to a capacity of around 60 MW in the State.

“Key hurdles remain such as limited consumer awareness, less number of solar vendors with skilled technicians, high upfront costs to be paid by consumers despite subsidies, and prolonged delay in availing loans by interested consumers. However, APDCL is proactively addressing these issues through targeted awareness campaigns, streamlined vendor empanelment processes, and use of digital platforms for faster processing,” she said.

iFOREST programme director Mandvi Singh termed rooftop solar as particularly important for Assam because it is a land-neutral technology. “Our recent project experience has shown that land scarcity and acquisition challenges are significant barriers to large-scale renewable energy deployment in the State. In contrast, the vast untapped rooftop area presents a massive opportunity. With the right policy push and targeted incentives, rooftop solar can scale rapidly and sustainably across Assam.”





By

Staff Reporter