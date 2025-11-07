Assam has a golden moment to lead India's tech future: Nirmala Sitharaman

Jagiroad, Nov 7: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday lauded Assam’s growing role in India’s technological transformation, describing the state’s new semiconductor facility at Jagiroad as a “turning point” for the Northeast and a model for innovation-led development.

Speaking at an interaction with students, entrepreneurs, and startups during ‘Enterprise Assam – Viksit Bharat 2047’ in Morigaon district, the Minister urged the youth of Assam to seize this “golden moment” and take bold strides toward entrepreneurship.

“It’s one thing to have a policy or funding — but true development happens when favourable facilitation brings investments to new and unconventional regions,” Sitharaman said, highlighting Assam’s emergence as an industrial hub.

"The semiconductor facility in Jagiroad is not just an opportunity for Assam, but for the entire Northeast. It sends out a strong message — we can do it too", she said.









Sitharaman also praised the upcoming Tata Electronics’ Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad, calling it a landmark step in India’s push towards technological self-reliance.

“This project, set to become one of the country’s premier manufacturing sites, aligns with the nation’s broader goal of building a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem,” she said.

“The Morigaon semiconductor facility is part of a wider network of government-backed projects aimed at bolstering India’s semiconductor production capabilities", Sitharaman added.

The Minister noted that the project has already begun attracting skilled professionals from across the globe.

“Several expats have joined the facility on their own initiative, neither the Chief Minister nor the company had to call them. That speaks volumes about the confidence and trust associated with both Tata and Assam,” she said.

Highlighting India’s evolving startup ecosystem, the Finance Minister emphasised the need for young entrepreneurs from Assam to take advantage of new funding avenues.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently launched a Rs 1 lakh crore fund for research and development and not only for government institutions but also for private startups. From seed funding to commercialisation, the government is ensuring that no good idea remains unfunded,” she said.

Encouraging students to connect with research institutes, Sitharaman said, “I strongly recommend that the youth of Assam stay in touch with IIT Guwahati. Bring your ideas forward. You have the mentors, the infrastructure, and the ecosystem to transform ideas into enterprises.”

Describing the semiconductor facility as a potential driver of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), she emphasised its role in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Assam.

“This unit is not just creating jobs, it is also transferring technology, setting global standards, and enabling local entrepreneurs to grow. Assam has the chance to lead the nation’s tech revolution from the East,” she said.

Sitharaman urged the youth to look beyond conventional employment. “Assam’s youth must not settle for the comfort of a salaried job. Take risks, innovate, and build enterprises of your own. The right mentorship and funding are now within your reach,” she concluded.