Assam has 82,000 D-voters; Baksa alone accounts for 21,000, says Ranjit Dass

Baksa, September 6: Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass has assured that Hindu D-voters in the state, including those belonging to the Koch Rajbongshi and Bengali communities, have nothing to fear regarding their citizenship status under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a booth meeting in Baksa on Friday, Dass said the CAA has made it clear that individuals who entered India before December 31, 2014, would be recognised as Indian citizens.

“As per the Citizenship Amendment Act, those who came to India before December 31, 2014, are Indians. The opposition may stand against it, but Hindu D-voters need not worry as long as the BJP is in power in both the Centre and the state,” Dass asserted.

Highlighting the demographic scenario, the BJP leader informed that Assam currently has around 82,000 D-voters, with nearly 21,000 concentrated in Baksa district. He claimed to have detailed information about the number of Bengali, Koch Rajbongshi, and other religious groups categorised as D-voters in the area.

“The people who are Hindu, be it Koch Rajbongshi or Bengali, are Indians. They have every right to citizenship as per the CAA,” Dass reiterated.

D-voters, or “doubtful voters,” are individuals whose citizenship status is flagged by the Election Commission, often resulting in legal and social challenges. The issue has been a contentious subject in Assam, especially in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA.

Reaffirming BJP’s commitment, Dass assured the gathering that the government stands firmly with Hindu D-voters and will continue to safeguard their rights under the amended citizenship law.