Assam hands over Junmoni Rabha's case to CBI

Guwahati, May 20: The Assam Government has handed over the mysterious death case of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of investigation. The decision was taken in a bid to investigate the suspicious circumstances under which Junmoni died.

Meanwhile, all the officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur have been transferred for proper investigation of the matter.

Earlier, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley transferred 148 police constables within the district "in the interest of public service" and asked them to join their new places immediately.

The demand for a judicious probe was demanded by several organisations including the family members of Junmoni, political parties and students’ body. Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his willingness to hand over the case to CBI.

Several quarters demanded for a proper investigation into the matter as there was a possible involvement of a smuggling racket behind the death of Junmoni.

Junmoni’s family members alleged foul-play in the "accident" and demanded an impartial probe to find out the truth behind her death. Her mother Sumitra Rabha had alleged that her daughter was killed in a "pre-planned way " and lodged an FIR at the Jhakalabandha Police Station.

Junmoni Rabha was killed in a fatal accident on May 16 when a truck collided with her car.