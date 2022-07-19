Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Guwahati July 19: District transport officer (DTO) of Hailakandi (Assam) Apu Mazumdar has been placed under suspension for gross negligence of duties.

In an order issued to this effect, secretary, transport department, Adil Khan has placed DTO Mazumdar, who left the district headquarters without prior permission from competent authority on June 15, under suspension with immediate effect.

The then deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, Rohan Kumar Jha reported to the transport authorities that Mazumdar had left the headquarters for Gurgaon, Haryana without prior permission from the district authorities.

Secretary Khan has asked the district authorities to appoint an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner to run the district transport office.