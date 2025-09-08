Assam Guv reviews rural schemes during Jorhat visit, urges green awareness

Jorhat, Sept 8: Assam’s Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited several rural facilities run under government schemes, during his tour to Jorhat district on Friday.

The Governor first visited the ‘Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre’ at the Kakojan area of the district, where he interacted with the students, teachers, and parents.

Laying stress on the importance of a clean and green environment, he asked the stakeholders of the anganwadi centre to plant more trees within the campus and encouraged the teachers to instil a spirit of green awareness among the students.

Moreover, as part of his ‘Gaon Mein Governor’ initiative, Acharya also visited an Amrit Sarovar at the Holongparara area of the district. He underscored the need of making the pond one of the model Amrit Sarovars in the State in order to inspire environment tourism.

During the visit, he also interacted with the members of self-help groups and urged upon them to regularly listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat programme, apart from empowering themselves through government programmes and schemes.

The Governor inspected the facilities at the pond, including the sheds built for people around the pond. The Governor distributed radios and megaphones to members of the self-help groups and also planted a sapling at the site.

The Governor thereafter visited the Cinnamara Tea Estate Hospital on the outskirts of here and took part in an awareness programme on ‘TB Mukt Bharat’. A street play on awareness regarding tuberculosis was staged on the occasion. Acharya also gave nutritious food hampers to ten TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra scheme.











