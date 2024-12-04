Assam Guv reviews development schemes in Nagaon's Raha

Raha, Dec 4: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Wednesday, visited Raha to review various government schemes, including the PWD road between Raha and Kampur at the Bagalajan stretch, which had been eroded by floodwaters earlier this year.

The governor also interacted with the flood-affected residents of Bahakabari in the Kampur revenue circle and inquired about the assistance provided to them by the administration during the floods.

He also took stock of the progress of several central schemes, such as PMAY-G, ASRLM, Amrit Sarovar, PM Kisan, PMFBY, and PM KISAN in the Bahakabari, Dhemaji, and Bagalajan areas and exchanged views with the residents.

The governor expressed dissatisfaction with the poor implementation of the Amrit Sarovar scheme at Dhemaji village in Bagalajan Panchayat and instructed Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah to exercise greater caution in the execution of government schemes.

Acharya interacted with the teachers and students of Bahakabari Higher Secondary School and later inspected the ongoing erosion protection works at the Tinisuti area along the Raha- Chaparmukh state highway before leaving for Nagaon.

Raha Co-district Commissioner Phyllis VLH Hrangchal, revenue circle officer Suprava Roy, MLA Sashikanta Das, and officials of various government offices accompanied the governor during his visit to the designated sites.