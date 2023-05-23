Assam Guv pays rich tribute to Indian sepoys at Karimganj

Karimganj, May 23: The Governor of Assam Gulab Chad Katariya on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Indian sepoys who laid down their lives during the Sepoy Mutiny at Malegarh in 1857 along India-Bangladesh border Karimganj.

The programme started with the paying of floral tributes to the martyrs. Karimganj DC Mridul Yadav, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, BSF Commandant and others high officials paid tributes to the brave sepoys.

Later, the Governor visited international border areas and inspected the ground situation there. In his day-long visit to Karimganj district, interacted with the local people.

Asking the BSF personnel responsible for guarding the Indo-Bangla border, the Governor asked them to maintain a strict vigil on a 24x7 basis.

The Governor also sought suggestions from BSF to strengthen the existing fencing system. Earlier Katariya asked the district administration in a meeting at DCs conference hall to take special care for the implementation of Central Government schemes in the district.

He further said that since the government schemes have been taken to expedite the welfare of the people, successful implementation of Central and State government schemes hold the key in bolstering all round development of the district as well as its people.