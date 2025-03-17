Assam guv highlights need for enhanced border security in Northeast

Guwahati, Mar 17: Assam Governor during a seminar on Sunday, called for greater focus on the Northeast's border regions, given their strategic importance, as they share borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar.

He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to working closely with the central government to strengthen border security and enhance regional stability.

Acharya attended the valedictory function of a seminar titled 'Codifying Border Laws: Legal Frameworks for National Security and Border Management' at Assam Royal Global University in the city on Sunday.

The seminar, jointly organised by Sreemanta Chetna Manch Purvottar and Adhivakta Parishad Assam Prant, focused on the critical issues pertaining to border security and the legal frameworks necessary for effective border management.

During the event, the governor reiterated that India's borders are vital to the nation's security and sovereignty.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive legal framework to codify border laws, underscoring that the effort to strengthen border management is crucial for safeguarding national interests.

Governor Acharya said that the values of truth and justice resonate with the importance of securing the country's borders and ensuring the prosperity of the nation.

"The discussions that took place in the seminar will contribute to the empowerment of India and will undoubtedly generate new and innovative ideas that will shape our approach to security," said Acharya.

He further highlighted the significance of the seminar, noting that India's vision of a 'Developed Bharat' and the commemoration of 75 years of the Constitution provide an ideal backdrop for discussions on border security.

















