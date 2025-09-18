Assam Guv confers Vishwakarma Samman on 6 Divyangjans, calls for inclusive society

Guwahati, Sep 18: The “Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman” was presented to six differently-abled people of Assam in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields on the occasion of Viswakarma Jayanti, on Wednesday.

Handing over the awards, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya congratulated the recipients and highlighted the cultural and symbolic significance of the day, which also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor’s Assam Vishwakarma Samman Award was presented to six Divyangjans for their outstanding courage, innovation, and dedication in their respective fields.

Praising the awardees as the “true Vishwakarmas of society”, the Governor said their lives embody resilience, creativity, and service to the community.

Acharya called for a society that values individuals not for their physical conditions, but for their contributions, character, and capabilities. "Let us build a Bharat where no one is left behind, no one is neglected, and every hand is given dignity," he said.

Maulik Rabha from Goalpara, a visually impaired teacher, was honoured in the field of art and culture for his role in preserving Assamese musical traditions through his music school.

In the category of literature and education, Nibedita Ghosh from Karbi Anglong, who is 100% visually impaired, was recognised for her work as an inspiring educator and motivational speaker.

Dharani Kalita from Bajali was honoured in the field of science, engineering, medicine and environment for his innovative work in converting manual tricycles into electric ones, benefiting many differently-abled individuals.

Rakesh Banik from Nagaon received the award in the category of social work and public affairs for his efforts, including a 2500-kilometre journey to raise awareness and support for Assam's flood victims.

Abhishek Gogoi from Kamrup Metro was recognised in the field of sports for his achievements as a para-athlete, including medals at the Special Olympics and national-level competitions.

In the category of trade, industry and commerce, Akoni Baruah from Jorhat was awarded for his entrepreneurship in traditional handicrafts, which has also generated employment for local youth.

Acharya also praised the initiatives of the Assam government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting schemes such as the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation scheme which are aimed at rehabilitation, financial assistance, and skill development for differently-abled citizens.

