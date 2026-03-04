Assam Guv approves expansion of BTC executive council to 17 members

Kokrajhar, March 4: The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya has consented to the expansion of the Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), increasing its strength from 14 to 17 members with the induction of three Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs).

The expansion includes the induction of Maheswar Basumatary (No. 30 Goreswar ST Constituency), government nominated member Karmeswar Roy from Bodoland People's Front and Bharatiya Janata Party's Lakhi Das (No. 27 Nagrijuli Non-ST Constituency).

According to an official notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Assam on Wednesday, the approval was granted following a request from BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary made on February 27.

The letter from the Governor’s Secretariat informed that the Governor is “pleased to hold the programme of Administration of Oath of Office and Secrecy to the above three Hon’ble Members either on 6th or 7th March, 2026 at Kokrajhar as per laid down procedures and observance of all necessary formalities.”

As per the notification, Shri Mukesh C. Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and Principal Secretary to the BTC, has been nominated by the Governor to administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the newly inducted Executive Members.

With this expansion, the BTC Executive Council will now have 17 members, a move that is expected to strengthen the administrative functioning of the council and broaden representation within the Bodoland Territorial Region.