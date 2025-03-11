Assam guns for green economy in state budget 2025-26

Guwahati, March 10: The government’s 2025-26 budget has placed a sharp focus on strengthening the green economy with measures aimed at addressing human-wildlife conflict, promoting eco-tourism, and driving sustainable development.

In a post-budget press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underlined the government’s commitment to eco-friendly initiatives.

"We are trying to move towards a sustainable economy. Countries can invest in green power in Assam. We also want to convert Guwahati into a bamboo city," said the Chief Minister.

One of the key announcements in this regard was the expansion of Gaja Mitra scheme in five human-elephant conflict-prone districts — Goalpara, Udalguri, Nagaon, Baksa, and Sonitpur.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, during her budget speech in the afternoon, announced the the scheme will deploy AI-powered camera traps for real-time alerts on elephant movement, boost paddy procurement in conflict-prone areas, and establish Gaja Mitra teams to manage conflict.

To further reduce human-animal conflict, the government will plant Napier grass across key forest regions, providing a natural food source for elephants while simultaneously boosting the green economy.

“A leading industrial house has already expressed interest in helping Assam explore new economic opportunities under this initiative,” Neog mentioned during her budget speech.

In a conservation boost, the government will install canopy bridges with safety nets at key crossing points to protect primates like Hollock Gibbons and Golden Langurs from road and railway mishaps.

This move comes amid heightened concerns over habitat destruction, especially in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary.

Pushing its green economy ambitions further, the budget proposed developing Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao as clean energy and eco-tourism hubs to create employment and promote sustainable development.

Plans are also in place to build India’s first Bamboo Smart City, leveraging bamboo-based construction to promote green urban planning.

In Kaziranga National Park, Rs 20 crore has been allocated to replace old Gypsy vehicles used for safaris with electric ones, promoting eco-tourism.

Additionally, ex-gratia for human-wildlife conflict deaths has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. "...And crop damage compensation raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per bigha," said Neog.

The government has also pledged to promote a Green Packaging Industrial Hub to position Assam as a leader in sustainable packaging, backed by a Green Innovation Fund to foster eco-friendly solutions.

"We are investing in technologies like banana fiber-based packaging to drive eco-friendly industrial growth," highlighted Minister Neog.

Additionally, the state will develop a carbon credit framework to attract global investments in its green initiatives.