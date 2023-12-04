85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Gunotsav 2024 to begin from Jan 3

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Gunotsav 2024 to begin from Jan 3
X

Photo Credits: X

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 4: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday informed that the three phases of Gunotsav in the state will begin on January 3, 2024.

The first phase of Gunotsav will be held in 12 states, including Barpeta, Bajali, Hojai, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Southsalmara-Mankachar and Udalguri. The date for self-evaluation has been scheduled for January 3, while the external evaluation will be done from January 4 to 6.

The next phase will be carried out in 13 districts, namely, Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Tamulpur with the self-evaluation date fixed at January 9, while external evaluation will be done from January 10 to 12.

Meanwhile, Gunotsav will be conducted in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong in the month of February. Slef evaluation will be carried out on February 5, while external evaluation will be done on February 6, 7 and 8.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X