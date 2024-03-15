Assam: Gunotsav 2024 results declared; Sivasagar bags 1st position

Guwahati, Mar 15: The Elementary Education Samagra Shiksha Assam announced the Gunotsav Result 2024 on Thursday.

According to the information received, 35.75 percent of schools got an A+ grade.

Sivasagar district bagged the first position for the third time, Dibrugarh bagged the second position and Jorhat bagged the third position.

Around 44,000 government schools and the enrolled students were evaluated in Gunotsav, which was held in January 2024.

Taking to the 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “Gunotsav—a citizen led evaluation of schools-gives critical inputs to improve quality of education. In its 5th edition-covering 43,591 schools & 39 lakh students- the numbers speak for themselves! 81%+ schools are in A/A+ grade, compared to 75% in 2023 Our target=100%”.

Furthermore, Assam CM provided incentives to A+ Grade schools recognized by Gunotsav, provided scholarships to minority students, gave fee waivers to eligible beneficiaries, and also distributed mobility grants.





