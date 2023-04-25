Assam: Gunotsav 2023 results declared, Sivasagar bags first position

Guwahati, Apr 25: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday during a programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati formally announced the results of Gunotsav 2023.

As per the list shared by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Twitter Sivasagar district bagged the first position while Charaideo achieved the second position and Golaghat won the third position.

Meanwhile the bottom three districts are West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, and Karbi Anglong. Furthermore, Kamrup Metro stood at the 29th position in the list.

CM Sarma expressed his happiness via twitter on the development in the quality of education and further praised the initiative.

Here are the results of #Gunotsav 2023 which was unveiled by Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati today. pic.twitter.com/6GgS5e3f7I — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 25, 2023





Quality Matters!



Gunotsav is an excellent initiative to improve last mile education outcomes.



In its 4th edition - 18,097 evaluators covered 44,531 schools enrolling 41.35 lakh students



75%+ schools are in A/A+ grade, compared to 46% in 2022.



Great work ! @ranojpeguassam pic.twitter.com/b2bWEjJNhE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2023



