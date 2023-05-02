Assam: Grade 3 post results to be declared on May 3

Guwahati, May 2: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will declare the results for 11,510 vacancies on May 3.

Earlier, on April 29 Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the results will be available on the SEBA’s official website and the appointment letters will be handed over to the candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma via twitter expressed his happiness for making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments.

Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies.

This is a major accomplishment as we are making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments




