85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Grade 3 post results to be declared on May 3

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Grade 3 post results to be declared on May 3
X

Photo: Meta 

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, May 2: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will declare the results for 11,510 vacancies on May 3.

Earlier, on April 29 Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the results will be available on the SEBA’s official website and the appointment letters will be handed over to the candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma via twitter expressed his happiness for making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Grade 3 post results to be declared on May 3

Guwahati, May 2: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will declare the results for 11,510 vacancies on May 3.

Earlier, on April 29 Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the results will be available on the SEBA’s official website and the appointment letters will be handed over to the candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma via twitter expressed his happiness for making progress towards 1 lakh regular appointments in various departments.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X