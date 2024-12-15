Assam govt's welfare drive: Ration cards distributed to 7 lakh families

Guwahati, Dec 15:Taking forward the mission of Anna Sewa se Jan Sewa, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed ration cards to 7 lakh families across the state. Thousands of people gathered at the programme held in Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

“Today around 7 lakh families across 50 assembly constituencies will receive ration cards. The people will receive a total of 35 lakh kg of rice grains,” asserted the chief minister.

The people who received ration cards recently can avail their 5 kg of rice grains in December.

“Although the scheduled dates of rice grain collection is between 1st to 10th of every month, the families who acquired ration cards recently can collect it anytime in the month of December. From January thereon, the families have to collect it every month between January 1-10,” added Sarma.

Additionally, the chief minister also mentioned that the remaining constituencies will receive their ration cards on December 22.

“During the fiscal year 2023-24, a total of 52 lakh people were issued ration cards in the state. Additionally, the state plans to issue 20 lakh new ration cards. In the first phase, 6,52,215 individuals have received ration cards, and by the 22nd of this month, 19,92,167 people across 76 constituencies will also receive theirs,” mentioned the chief minister.

Taking a jibe at the opposition party chief minister, he claimed that during the Congress era, around 60 lakh fake ration cards were distributed among the people.

The Assam government has also decided on a new step for the people of Assam, where if a family owns a ration card, then that family can also avail Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Bharat scheme cards.

“If any family did not have these two cards yet, they can also show their ration cards to get the hospital facilities. Free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be available for the families," mentioned CM Sarma.

Notably, the families with ration cards will also get the facilities of the Orunodoy scheme. This step has been taken to tackle the fake Orunodoy beneficiaries.

“In order to mitigate the fake beneficiaries, we have joined the ration card with the Orunodoy scheme. Only the people with ration cards can avail the facilities of the Orunodoy scheme,” said Sarma.