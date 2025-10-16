Assam govt unveils welfare plans for Tea Tribes; education, healthcare in focus

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam government, on Thursday, unveiled a series of welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the Tea Tribe community, focusing on education, healthcare, employment, land rights and cultural recognition.

Speaking at an event in Khanapara to hand over Rs 25,000 to each participant of February’s Guinness World Record-making Jhumur performance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the programmes would provide long-term benefits to the community.

Emphasising Assam’s rich cultural heritage, Sarma announced plans to bring the state’s artistic treasures to Delhi next year, showcasing them on a global stage.

“Recently, we showcased Jhumur before representatives from 52 nations. If possible, next year we will take you to Delhi and perform before every nation. The first day will feature Bihu, the second day Jhumur, the third day, Bagurumba; this way, we will dedicate seven days to showcase the songs and dances of seven tribes and communities of Assam,” he told the gathering.

Focusing on education, Sarma announced the establishment of 100 new high schools in tea garden areas starting January.

“Even after Independence, there were no high schools in the tea garden areas. Our government has already set up 120 high schools and higher secondary schools. From January, another 100 will be established,” he stated.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister flagged off 80 ambulances for 80 tea gardens across the region. “These ambulances will visit the tea garden areas, conduct various health tests, and ensure better medical care for the people,” he said.

Highlighting employment measures, Sarma mentioned that 3% of Grade III and IV government posts are reserved for children of tea garden workers.

“A few days ago, the results for Grade III, IV, and police recruitment were declared. Three percent of the youth from tea garden communities have secured jobs. Appointment letters will be distributed in November in Guwahati,” he added.

Sarma also announced that a new law will be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on November 25 to grant land ownership rights to tea garden workers.

“Through this law, we will make the tea garden workers the rightful owners of the land they live on. This will be official recognition for your parents — something no other government has done,” the Chief Minister affirmed.