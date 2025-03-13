Assam govt unveils Rs 3,200-Cr scheme to boost women empowerment

Guwahati, March 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that after Orunodoi, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) is the biggest scheme for women empowerment.

The Chief Minister made this statement while addressing the press on Thursday, adding that women from both rural and urban areas are eligible for this scheme.

As per reports, the government will spend Rs 3,200 crores for this scheme. Sarma highlighted that women under the MMUA will receive loans from the government at an individual level.

Adding that while the movement of self-help groups (SHGs) in Assam is an old one with about 36 lakh women being involved, and banks grant loans to such self-help groups; the Chief Minister pointed out that loans are not granted to women on an individual level by these banks.

“Women can avail loans for group work by approaching banks but usually it is not possible to avail loans for personal endeavours. We wish to give importance to their group work and personal endeavours together by giving importance to both. It is for this purpose that we have the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the eligible women will be given Rs 10 thousand in the first installment.

“If women utilise the 10 thousand rupees properly, we will then grant them additional Rs 25 thousand, of which half will be borne by the state government and the other half will be borne banks under credit guarantee schemes to ensure that banks are not under losses. In the third year, we plan to give them loans Rs 50 thousand,” Sarma said, adding that loans up to Rs 85 thousand will be given to the women.

Notably, women with 3 or less than 3 children; women from the SC, ST, Moran, Matak, or tea tribes communities with 4 or less than 4 children; women who send their children – and especially daughters – to schools; and who owe no debt to any banks will be eligible for benefits under this scheme.

According to Sarma 29 lakh women have met the above-mentioned criteria.

Furthermore, wives of Grade III and IV government employees, with no four-wheeler vehicles will also be eligible for the MMUA scheme.

Highlighting that the government has adopted a liberal approach to select beneficiaries, the Chief Minister added that wives of Grade I and II government employees, and ones who own four-wheelers are excluded.

Sarma announced that 23 thousand women eligible under the MMUA will receive benefits of the scheme in Behali constituency on April 1.

“The Budget will come into effect from April 1 and we will distribute loans of Rs 10 thousand to the women in Behali constituency. We will have a ceremony every moth in about 10-15 constituencies to distribute the loans, where we will also give them training,” the Chief Minister said.