Assam Govt unveil Orunodoi 3.0 in Bodoland, extends benefits to five districts

Kokrajhar, Dec 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formally launched Orunodoi 3.0 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), marking the first-ever inclusion of beneficiaries from the area under Assam’s flagship welfare scheme.

Sarma said the rollout fulfills a long-standing commitment to ensure BTR residents have equal access to state development initiatives.

The central event in Kokrajhar was accompanied by simultaneous district-level launches across Udalguri, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Chirang.

“We are present here to officially launch Orunodoi 3.0 for the first time in BTR,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that the scheme’s expansion had earlier been delayed due to council elections in the region.

He recalled promising during the BTC election campaign that BTR would benefit from schemes like Orunodoi and the Lakhpati Baideo programme, just like the rest of the state.

“For the first time in BTR, over 4 lakh women will get the scheme,” Sarma announced.

He said the December installment would be distributed immediately, adding that he plans to announce additional benefits for Orunodoi recipients statewide on January 1, 2026.

Sarma highlighted the transformative impact of the programme, noting that more than 38 lakh women across Assam currently receive monthly financial support under Orunodoi.

“Because of this scheme, women have grown stronger. Earlier, they often struggled to run their households, but now Rs 1,250 is deposited every month,” he said.

He added that the Centre’s 5 kg free rice further supports low-income families.

The Chief Minister also announced that from January 1, 2026, the state government will provide pulses, salt, and sugar at Rs 100 below the market rate of Rs 117.

In Chirang, the rollout at Kajalgaon was inaugurated by Minister Krishnendu Paul, who said the day marked a major milestone for the district.

A total of 60,445 residents in Chirang have been enrolled under Orunodoi 3.0.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The scheme is a ray of hope for women, ensuring financial support and access to nutritious meals,” Paul said.