Assam govt transfers Dhubri SSP, reshuffles police force after Golakganj lathicharge

Dhubri, Sept 19: Dhubri district was thrown into turmoil after the brutal lathicharge on the Koch-Rajbongshi protesters in Golakganj a few days ago left over a hundred people injured and triggered a storm of public outrage. The fallout has now reached the highest level of the district police, with the Government of Assam transferring Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leena Doley.

The violent crackdown took place on September 10 evening when the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) organized a 'Jor Samadal' demanding ST status and a separate state. The rally, which began peacefully from Chilarai College towards Golakganj Bazaar, was stopped by police and paramilitary forces. A scuffle ensued, after which security personnel resorted to a lathi-charge that eyewitnesses described as ‘indiscriminate and brutal'. Women were beaten, several protesters were chased into roadside ponds, and many were left bleeding on the streets.

More than a hundred protesters were injured and dozens were admitted to hospitals. In the immediate aftermath, AKRSU called for a 12-hour Dhubri bandh which paralysed life in Golakganj, Agomoni, Sagolia and the neighbouring areas. Roads remained blocked, schools and markets closed, and even the office of the Circle Officer was shut. At Agomoni Higher Secondary School, bandh supporters forced the closure of classrooms and sent back teachers and students.

The government quickly responded. Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah rushed to Dhubri, visited the injured, and announced the suspension of the Golakganj DC with the placement of the Gauripur OC under 'reserve closed'. He further declared that a DIG-level inquiry had been ordered with a report expected within five days.

By Thursday night, the district police administration carried out a sweeping reshuffle. Inspector Navajyoti Roy was posted as Circle Inspector, Golakganj, with additional charge of OC, while Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi was moved out of Golakganj to Bilasipara as the OC. Gauripur police station too saw major changes, with SI Jyoti Prasad Das posted as its OC, SI Kapil Borah shifted to Tamarhat PS, and SI Debash Melsodha moved to Balajan OP. The reshuffle was seen as an attempt to douse public anger by removing officers linked to the Golakganj violence.

But the biggest demand from the protestors was the removal of SSP Leena Doley, who they accused of failing to control the situation and allowing police excesses. On Friday, the Home (A) Department issued a notification attaching Doley to the Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders. Commandant of 4th APBn, Debasish Borah, has been given temporary charge of SSP, Dhubri, in addition to his current duties.

The transfer of the district's top police officer is being seen as a direct outcome of the wide-spread protests. The AKRSU welcomed the decision but warned that their agitation would continue until justice is delivered and those responsible are punished. Leaders of the student body also reiterated their core demands of Scheduled Tribe status and a separate state for the Koch- Rajbongshi community.