Assam govt to sponsor 25,000 Pilgrims' visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple

Guwahati, Feb: 13: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will facilitate the pilgrimage of 25,000 individuals from Assam to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This initiative aims to facilitate the religious journey for devotees from Assam.

It may be mentioned that on January 22, 2024, a grand consecration ceremony took place in Ayodhya’s Ram temple, which was presided over by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.



Several VVIPS, including politicians, actors, cricketers, spiritual figures and industrialists, took part in the ceremony.



Following the consecration ceremony, the temple was opened for devotees on January 23, 2024.

