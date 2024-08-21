Assam govt to slash electricity tariff by Re. 1 per unit starting April 2025

Guwahati, Aug 21: Electricity bills in Assam are set to decrease as the government will reduce unit prices by Re. 1 starting April 1, 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The decision follows increasing public unrest over rising electricity costs and the widespread installation of smart meters across the state. Currently, the unit price for electricity stands at Rs 5.90 per unit.

“From April 1, before Bohag Bihu, we are going to decrease the price of electricity by Re. 1, and this step will only be taken in Assam,” said CM Sarma, addressing the concerns of residents who have been vocal about the financial burden posed by escalating energy bills.

In recent weeks, several districts in Assam have witnessed protests against the increasing electricity bills.

On August 21, residents of Raha, led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU), staged a demonstration at the entrance of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) Sub-divisional Officer's office.

The protestors voiced their frustration over the installation of smart meters and against exorbitant bills, accusing the BJP government of “prioritising profit over the welfare of the common people”.

Earlier on August 19, the Jorhat District Committee of Raijor Dal and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), in collaboration with local residents, organised a sit-in in front of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office.

The Jorhat unit of Raijor Dal also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Engineer, urging for an immediate resolution to the issue.

In response to the growing dissent, CM Sarma refuted the claims that smart meters were responsible for the rising electricity bills.

“Due to the installation of smart meters, electricity consumption has decreased in the state. If there is an increase in the price of electricity, we will install both a smart meter and a manual meter at the residence of each journalist from across media houses and let them compare the price and see the results,” he stated.

Sarma further argued that if smart meters were indeed increasing electricity bills, the income of the ASEB would have shown a significant rise, which, according to him, has not been the case.

“From June to September, the electricity bill rises, and later, from October, it gradually decreases,” the Chief Minister asserted.

The announcement of the Re. 1 reduction in electricity bills comes as a potential relief for many, but the ongoing protests indicate that dissatisfaction with the state's energy policies remains high.