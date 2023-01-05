Assam Govt to set up sanitation workers' commission in State

Guwahati, Jan 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government will establish a sanitation workers' commission.
The CM announced this during an interactive session ‘Alokore Yatra’ at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium on January 4.
The commission will be set up for the progress of the sanitation workers and to ensure resolution of every issue faced by them, including health and education. The CM further mentioned that the government will allocate funds for this initiative in the current fiscal year's budget.
In a light hearted moment, CM Sarma interacted with the children of Guwahati's sanitation workers, exchanged ideas and discussed on various matters.
Guwahati, Jan 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government will establish a sanitation workers' commission.
The CM announced this during an interactive session ‘Alokore Yatra’ at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium on January 4.
The commission will be set up for the progress of the sanitation workers and to ensure resolution of every issue faced by them, including health and education. The CM further mentioned that the government will allocate funds for this initiative in the current fiscal year's budget.
In a light hearted moment, CM Sarma interacted with the children of Guwahati's sanitation workers, exchanged ideas and discussed on various matters.