Assam Govt to set up sanitation workers' commission in State

Guwahati, Jan 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government will establish a sanitation workers' commission.

The CM announced this during an interactive session ‘Alokore Yatra’ at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium on January 4.

The commission will be set up for the progress of the sanitation workers and to ensure resolution of every issue faced by them, including health and education. The CM further mentioned that the government will allocate funds for this initiative in the current fiscal year's budget.

A per a promise I had made to them on Dec 4, 2022, interacted with children of Guwahati safai workers at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium under ‘Alokore Yatra’.



The ideas they shared for a better tomorrow during the interaction lit up my heart & mind. pic.twitter.com/ZiqOJo8ais — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 4, 2023



