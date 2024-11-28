Assam govt to revise teacher, Grade IV job recruitment by 2026, prioritising locals: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov. 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that new policies regarding the appointment of teachers and Grade IV employees in schools will be implemented by 2026, post-Assembly elections.

Addressing the issue of local employment, Sarma highlighted that traditional recruitment methods often leave local candidates at a disadvantage.

“Exams are conducted, but local people don’t seem very interested in taking them. To address this, we’ve devised a system where school principals will directly employ local residents for Grade IV positions,” the Chief Minister stated during an event in Guwahati, on Thursday.

He added that the policy will extend to schools, hospitals, and other institutions, ensuring Grade IV posts are reserved for locals. This initiative aims to prioritise local employment while decentralising recruitment for such positions, he said.

The announcement follows Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu’s statement on Wednesday that Grade IV positions in schools will be outsourced, with preference given to locals.

Meanwhile, teachers affected by government policies have intensified their demand for justice. The Sadou Axom Pradeshikrito Shikshanusthanor Pora Banchito Shikshak Karmaschari Santha held a press meet on Thursday to draw attention to the plight of nearly 5,800 teachers deprived of provincialisation in 2013 and 2021.

The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, has led to the closure or merger of several schools, leaving many educators unemployed, the teachers said.

“We are recognised teachers with government credentials, but the 2017 Act has shut down schools or merged them, taking away our livelihoods,” said a teacher, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Teachers have condemned the government’s actions, accusing it of “abandoning” them after decades of service.

“We’ve devoted 25–30 years to teaching, but now, as we age, the government has discarded us,” lamented another teacher. Earlier, the Santha had submitted a memorandum detailing their grievances to the Chief Minister on September 5.

The teachers have warned of protests if their issues are not addressed within 10 days. “We’d rather be in jail than continue to suffer in silence,” one teacher asserted.