Assam govt to provide two-wheelers to 'meritorious' students

Guwahati, Oct 19: The Assam government on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting decided to give two-wheelers to the students who have secured a specific cut-off mark in the Higher Secondary examination held this year, officials said.

In a statement, the state government has termed these students as "meritorious" who fall in that 'special category'.

The state government has fixed different cut-off marks for boys and girls to become eligible for getting two-wheelers.

Girl students who secured 60 per cent and above marks in the examination will get a scooter. However, for boys, the cut-off mark is 75 per cent in the higher secondary examination.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that a total of 35,800 two-wheelers will be distributed among the boys and girls. Of them, 29,748 are girl students whereas 6,052 are boys.

The state government will spend Rs 258.9 crore for this purpose.

Pegu said the two-wheelers' distribution will kick-start on November 30 in a phased manner. In the first phase, Kamrup (metro) and the other three-four districts will be covered.

The two-wheeler distribution to students in the rest of the districts will take place in a later phase.

Notably, earlier in 2020, the Assam government had given the two-wheelers to girl students only who secured first division in the Higher secondary examination. However, the government has decided to confer it to the male students too.



