Assam Govt to provide Rs 1.5 lakh each to Bihu committees

Guwahati, Nov 22: After levying a permission fee for arranging cultural events including Bihu celebrations, the Assam government has now announced that it will provide a sum amount to Bihu committees for organizing the Bihu festival.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday wherein he said the state government will provide Rs. 1.5 lakh to the bihu committees claiming it to first time such support is being provided.

“As part of our government’s initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs. 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration.”

The chief minister informed this after reports of updated tax policies stirred dissatisfaction among citizens and political groups.

According to the updated policies, individuals are required to pay Rs. 300 as a permission fee for arranging cultural processions, including Bihu celebrations.

Following this, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur slammed the chief minister highlighting the irony of how the common people suffer whenever such initiatives are taken by his government.



Barthakur said, “People often say that we always try to spread negativity but did you notice that the day after Rs. 10,000 cheque was given to the Durga Puja committees, the prices of onions went up to Rs. 80 per kg? Whenever the government takes such initiative, in one way or another, the citizens are bearing the burnt.”