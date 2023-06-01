Assam Govt to provide ration cards to 40 lakh new beneficiaries

Guwahati, June 1: Following the weekly cabinet meeting that took place in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam Government on Wednesday decided to extend the food security net by multiplying the income criteria for families from existing Rs. 2.5 lakh per anum to Rs. 4 lakh.

The aim behind this decision is to facilitate more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

It may be mentioned that 40 lakh new beneficiaries will be added by the last week of July.

The Council of ministers also decided to set up an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council in accordance with the Adivasi accord signed on September 15, 2022, Barua said. The Council will address political, economic and educational aspirations, protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities and ensure accelerated and focussed development of Adivasi-inhabited areas and tea garden areas, the Minister said.

The cabinet also decided to pay Rs 1 lakh each as compensation to 1,496 casual labour families of Doloo Tea Estate and Rs2.50 lakh for construction of houses to 173 families who would be displaced for a proposed Greenfield airport.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Assam Gratuity Act to clear confusion regarding the definition of 'gratuity wage' and remove the wage ceiling of Rs 2,500, the Minister said.