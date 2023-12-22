Assam Govt to provide land for landless indigenous families

Guwahati, Dec 22: Following a state cabinet meeting, the Assam Government has announced that around 1.3 lakh houses will be built under the Mukhymantri Awas Yojana scheme.

The initiative is meant to complement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by focusing on individuals who have not received benefits from the central government's scheme.



The state cabinet took the decision in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening.



Furthermore, around 1,540 indigenous households that are landless in 13 state districts, covering both urban and rural areas, will receive land settlement benefits.



This move is part of the state government’s initiative, Mission Basundhara 2.0, aiming to facilitate land settlement for indigenous households without land.



The 13 districts are: Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara, Nalbari, Hojai and Bajali.





In the weekly meeting of the #AssamCabinet we have taken several important decisions



✅ Guidelines to build over 1.3 lakh houses under Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana



✅ New norms to balance written test & interview scores in exams conducted by Assam Public Service Commission



