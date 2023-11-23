Assam govt to provide financial aid to Raas Mahotsav committees

Guwahati, Nov 23: With the aim to encourage the celebration of this traditional festival, the Assam Government has announced to provide financial aid to the committees for the celebration Raas festival.

The state government will provide Rs. 25,000 financial grant to committees celebrating Raas Mahotsav in 3,000 locations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our commitment to preserving and promoting our culture is of utmost importance. Starting this year, we will be providing a financial grant of Rs 25,000 for celebrating the Rass Festival in 3,000 locations. This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this traditional festival across our region.”