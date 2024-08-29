Assam govt to prepare roadmap for implementing Assam Accord clauses within 3 months

Guwahati, August 29: The Assam government is set to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for implementing all clauses of the Assam Accord within the next three months, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora announced on Wednesday during a session in the Assam Assembly.

“We are hopeful of preparing a roadmap within the next three months and submitting it. The Union Home Ministry is the nodal agency for implementing the Assam Accord. Without their support, the state government cannot implement the provisions on its own,” Bora said, while responding to a supplementary question during the Question Hour.

Minister Bora informed the House that sub-committees established by the state government will focus on addressing the legal and constitutional challenges associated with executing the recommendations made by the Justice Biplap Kumar Sarma Committee, particularly regarding Clause 6 of the Accord.

“The sub-committees were formed to ensure there are no constitutional or legal obstacles to implementing the recommendations from the Biplap Kumar Sarma Committee report,” Bora said.

So far, five meetings have been held to thoroughly discuss all clauses of the Accord, with another meeting currently underway.

Addressing the issue of illegal immigration, Bora revealed that a total of 30,113 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Assam over the past 39 years since the signing of the Assam Accord have been deported.

He also highlighted ongoing security concerns, noting that some sections of the India-Bangladesh border in Assam remain unfenced due to objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The government is actively working to resolve these issues at the appropriate levels.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, criticised Bora, alleging that he failed to provide adequate details on the matter.

The Opposition also demanded the resumption of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and urged for the early implementation of the Assam Accord.

In a related development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, informed the Assembly that 50 Bangladeshi nationals who entered Assam following recent unrest in Bangladesh were identified and sent back to their country.