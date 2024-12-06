Assam Govt to launch Gunotsav 2025 in Jan, covering 44,000 schools across 35 districts

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Assam government is set to launch the annual statewide exercise Gunotsav 2025 to evaluate the quality of school education in January next year. According to an official statement, this programme will cover over 44,000 schools in all 35 districts.

New features have also been introduced for the upcoming evaluation, including a mobile phone app for submission of reports and evaluation of uniforms, the notification said.

Notably, this exercise will be conducted in three phases, where the first phase will cover 11 districts, which include Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara Mankachar, and Udalguri.

The second phase includes Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong.

While the third phase includes Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, and Majuli.

The notification further informed that the exercise will be carried out at government/provincialised tea garden model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya, Adarsha Vidyalayas, and tea garden-managed schools.

A total of 39,65,081 students from classes 1 to 9 will come under the initiative, the statement further added.

Among key features are 10 percent weightage of marks to be considered from annual examination, incorporation of the schedule of Gunotsav in the academic calendar, absentee students to be considered in school grading, and on the day of external evaluation, teachers to be interchanged within the cluster.















