Assam govt to introduce six tribal languages as medium of instruction in schools

Guwahati, Feb 25: In a significant move, the Government of Assam is set to introduce six tribal languages as mediums of instruction in the foundational stage of school education in order to safeguard the interests of tribal communities and in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The decision comes after a cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The six tribal languages include Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deori and Dimasa.

Furthermore, the cabinet also decided to recognise Manipuri language as an Associate official language in four districts of Assam, which include Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Hojai.





