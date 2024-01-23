Assam govt to introduce anti-cheating bill in upcoming budget session

Guwahati, Jan 23: In a bid to curb the use of unfair means during public examinations, the Assam Cabinet approved the introduction of a new bill in the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The approval was given during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Monday, wherein the cabinet said that a new bill, ‘The Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024’ will be introduced, aiming to prevent leakage of question papers and use of unfair means during public examinations.

The cabinet informed that the bill will be introduced during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, commencing on February 5, 2024.

The cabinet further took the following key decision:

Land Settlement in 10 Districts:

Land to be settled in favour of landless indigenous families in Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Dhubri districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Land settlement approved for 418 landless indigenous families across the 10 districts (in both urban and rural areas)

Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, out of total approved offers of settlement, 84% have been given to applicants from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category

De-reserving VGR/PGR Land in Golaghat: