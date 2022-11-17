Assam Govt to create 72 temporary posts in Assam Civil Service cadre

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Assam Government in its Cabinet Meeting on Wednesday has decided to create 72 temporary posts in Assam Civil Service cadre. As per reports, these positions where 72 ACS officers will be accommodated will be of Senior Grade-I and is expected to strengthen the organisational structure of departments.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the key decisions of the Wednesday's Cabinet Meet held at the Janata Bhawan.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "In today's Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to formation of Nagrik committees for police-public coordination, Senior Grade-I for ACS officers, revised pay of Judicial Officers, remuneration for PRI members, civic body election rules, etc."

Additionally, there will be a total of 250 ACS officers of Senior Grade-I whose current strength is 178.

The deficit in the total numbers will be fulfilled by promoting 72 eligible Senior Grade-II officers from the 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2004 batches of the service, as stated in the Twitter post by CM Sarma.