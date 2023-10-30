Assam Govt to build 4,000 state-of-the-art schools in 5 years

Guwahati, Oct 30: The Assam government has announced plans to construct a minimum of 4,000 modern schools throughout the state in the coming five years.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the education department officials on Sunday to outline the project's strategy. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also participated in the discussion. The government aims to complete the construction of these 4,000 advanced schools by 2028.

“Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding two new schools every day for the next 5 years,” Sarma was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had declared that the state would allocate Rs 5 crore for the infrastructure development of high schools in Assam's villages over the next few years. These funds will be distributed to the respective schools in a phased manner.





