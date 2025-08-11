Assam govt to allot land for KKHSOU regional centre in Barak Valley

Silchar, August 11: In a major boost to higher education in the Barak Valley, the Assam government will allot land for the establishment of a regional centre of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU).

The announcement was made during a visit by the university’s leadership to Silchar and Hailakandi, on Sunday.

Addressing reporters at Women’s College, Silchar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das underscored the significance of the move in expanding access to higher education.

“KKHSOU contributes 11% to Assam’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which currently stands at 18%. India’s target is 50% by 2035, and we are determined to help Assam reach that mark,” Prof. Das said, noting that the university particularly benefits students unable to attend traditional campuses.

The VC said KKHSOU currently operates 338 centres, including 30 in district jails and 307 in provincialised colleges.

“With this new land, for which talks are underway, our reach in Barak Valley will grow further,” he added.

Prof. Das also stressed the university’s firm stance on academic integrity.

“When I took charge in 2022, the government had flagged rampant cheating in exams. We launched a sustained campaign to curb it. While not fully eradicated, the problem has been greatly reduced. Students caught cheating can face police action. KKHSOU is open to all except nakal (cheating),” he said.

Dean (Study Centre) Prof. Pranab Saikia highlighted the university’s credentials and diverse offerings.

“We are a government university recognised by the UGC and accredited by the NAAC. We are also in the process of being recognised as a skill institute by the NCVET. The state government is providing funds to revamp our facilities. Currently, 1.9 lakh active learners are enrolled across 50 programmes, including certificate, diploma and PhD courses,” he said, noting that examination quality has improved significantly since 2018, with further reforms under NEP 2020.

Responding to a press query, Dr. Santanu Das, Vice Principal of Women’s College, Silchar, and coordinator of the study centre, said qualified teachers could be engaged for counselling classes.

The media interaction was also attended by Amar Ghosh, Regional Director of KKHSOU’s Silchar Regional Centre, and Pankaj Kanti Malakar, Assistant Professor of the university.