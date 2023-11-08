Assam Govt to allocate Rs 135 crore for construction of new cancer hospitals

Guwahati, Nov 8: In a cabinet meeting on November 7, the Assam government decided to invest at least Rs 135 crore in the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for the construction of three cancer hospitals across the state in the first phase.

A total of 10 cancer hospitals will be built in a phased manner, with three coming up in the first phase and the rest in the second, reports said.

According to reports, the cost of the first phase of hospitals to be built in Silchar, Guwahati, and Diphu, which is around Rs 135 crore, will be released by the state government.

In the second phase, seven cancer hospitals will be set up in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, as per reports.

Sharing insights on the decision, Jayanta Malla Baruah, state minister for tourism, said that the hospitals will generate at least 8,000 jobs after completion.