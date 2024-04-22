Assam: Govt teacher suspended for electioneering on social media

Hailakandi, April 22: A science teacher has been suspended in Hailakandi for electioneering on social media.

The Director of Assam's Elementary Education, Suranjana Senapati, suspended the science teacher of Koyah ME School under the Lala development block of Hailakandi district in south Assam's Barak Valley, Kholilur Rahman Mazumdar, on Monday for violating MCC provisions of the ongoing Lok Sabha poll 2024 through electioneering on the social media page.

The district administration sources said the suspended teacher indulged in electioneering on social media pages last week.

Mazumdar has already undergone training for presiding officers as a senior teacher conducted by the district administration. His case of electioneering as a government teacher was detected by the administration and reported to the respective authorities.

He has been suspended under Section 6(1) of the Disciplinary and Appeal Rule, 1964. Mazumdar has been asked not to leave headquarters without the permission of the authorities. He has also been asked not to engage in any other profession or trade during the suspension period.











