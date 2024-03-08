Assam: Govt teacher arrested in 'Loan-Sharking Scandal' in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 8: In a significant development, officials from the Dharamshala police outpost, operating under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police, successfully dismantled a loan-sharking operation in the Dharamshala region.

The crackdown targeted unscrupulous businessmen who exploited vulnerable individuals by charging exorbitant interest rates and seizing valuable assets as collateral.



The operation, carried out in the border area between Dhubri and Bangladesh, culminated in the arrest of Abdus Shattar Ali, a government school teacher. Ali, who had allegedly been running the illicit interest business for an extended period, was apprehended during the raid and subsequently presented before a Dhubri court on Friday.



Police informed that Abdus Sattar Ali's operation preyed upon desperate borrowers who found themselves trapped in a cycle of debt. Ali charged astronomical interest rates, burdening borrowers with crippling debt. Desperate individuals, unable to secure loans through traditional channels, turned to him as a last resort. To ensure repayment, Ali demanded collateral in the form of gold jewellery, land documents, and even motorcycles. Borrowers, desperate to access funds, willingly handed over their valuables.



Despite his position as a government teacher, Ali fell into the police net after a series of complaints from victims. Their collective outcry alerted authorities to the widespread exploitation occurring under Ali's watch.



The public complaint against Ali triggered the police operation. Victims, tired of being ensnared in the web of debt, bravely stepped forward to expose the teacher's illegal activities. The Dharamshala police acted swiftly, conducting a thorough investigation that led to Ali's arrest.



Police have registered a case against Ali under different provisions of the law and have forwarded him to Dhubri Court.

