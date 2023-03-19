Assam Govt suspends IAS officer for alleged financial irregularities

Guwahati, March 19: The Assam Government suspended an IAS officer in connection with a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

In accordance to a notification issued in the name of the Governor of Assam, the suspended IAS officer has been identified as Sewali Devi Sharma, Secretary to the Assam government, Agriculture Department.

The notification further stated that Sewali Devi Sharma opened five bank accounts without the approval of the Assam government during her tenure as the Executive cum Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"It has also been reported she was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of opening those 5 accounts. A report of enquiry on the functioning of ODL under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of the misappropriation of fund," the notification read.

"Therefore, Sewali Devi Sharma is placed under suspension with the immediate effect," it added.





