Assam govt suspends five ACS officers for refusing transfer orders

Guwahati, Nov 6: Ahead of the by-polls for five legislative constituencies on November 13, the Department of Personnel in the state government has suspended five Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for non-compliance with the Chief Electoral Officer’s directives.

According to the suspension orders, the officers failed to report to their newly assigned posts despite the issuance of transfer orders. Consequently, they have been suspended under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, effective immediately.

The following are the suspended officers: