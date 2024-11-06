Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam govt suspends five ACS officers for refusing transfer orders
The officers have been suspended under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, effective immediately
Guwahati, Nov 6: Ahead of the by-polls for five legislative constituencies on November 13, the Department of Personnel in the state government has suspended five Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for non-compliance with the Chief Electoral Officer’s directives.
According to the suspension orders, the officers failed to report to their newly assigned posts despite the issuance of transfer orders. Consequently, they have been suspended under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, effective immediately.
The following are the suspended officers:
- Parbatjhora Assistant Commissioner Saroj Kumar Deka was suspended for not willing to join as the Election Officer in Majuli and “wanted to be placed near Guwahati on personal reasons”.
- The former Baksa Election Officer Kabyashree Dihingya was placed under suspension for refusing to join the new place of posting as Election Officer in Dima Hasao, “thereby disobeying order of the authority, and destroying the office decorum and hence she failed to act in public interest”.
- Jonai Assistant Commissioner Jintu Sarma was suspended for unwillingness to join the new place of posting in Majuli as Election Officer citing personal reasons and also for requesting a posting to nearby Guwahati.
- Bokakhat Election Officer Parishmita Dehingia was suspended for refusing to join the new place of posting in Sivasagar as Election Officer. She requested to release her from Election Department instead of complying with the government orders.
- The former Tinsukia Election Officer Kongkan Jyoti Saikia was placed under suspension for not joining the new place of posting in Barpeta. He requested to release him from Election Department instead of complying with the government orders.
