Assam Govt soon to close down 34 schools as all students failed in HSLC

Guwahati, Aug 25: The Government of Assam has decided to shut down 34 schools as there has been zero pass percentage in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) held in March, this year. Speaking to the media, Pegu said that the primary duty of schools is to impart education. If a school cannot ensure that its students pass the Class X exam, there is no point in keeping these schools operational.

This year the state had the worst overall results in HSLC as only 56.47% of students passed this year. The reason behind the low percentage is believed to be the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the formula based evaluation caused a sharp decline as only 40% of the candidates could clear the final exam.

Seven schools from Karbi Anglong have recorded zero pass percentage followed by five schools in Cachar and Jorhat. Two schools will be shut down in the districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur and Nagaon and one each in Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong.

While speaking to the media, Mamata Hojai, said that a plan has been made to merge all the zero-performing schools with the nearest schools by this academic year.

The process to amalgamate four such schools has already started and both the students and teacher will be shifted soon to the nearby secondary schools, she further added.