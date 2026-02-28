Assam govt signs MoU with AAI, pre-feasibility studies to begin for five new airports

Guwahati, Feb 28: In an effort to strengthen its aviation ecosystem, the Government of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct pre-feasibility studies on five greenfield airports in the State.

The new locations identified are Manas, Umrangso, Charaideo, Diphu and Majuli.

The MoU was signed on Friday by the State Transport department’s commissioner and secretary Akashdeep and AAI chairman Vipin Kumar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the five identified locations have special significance, in terms of tourism, economic prospects as well as national security.

“We intend to make Guwahati a regional connectivity hub. Air traffic from Guwahati airport has increased significantly, crossing 17 lakh annually and is poised to increase further. Even in Dibrugarh, air traffic has increased. We are hopeful of establishing pre-feasibility in these five locations very soon,” he said, informing that approval has been received for setting up MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility at Guwahati airport.

He also urged the AAI to upgrade Rupsi into a full-fledged airport.

Union Civil Aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said that Assam has seen sustained passenger and cargo growth.

“The feasibility studies will ensure that every airport we plan is viable, sustainbale and future ready. Based on the outcome of the studies, the State can apply for site clearance and proceed,” he said.

At present, the State has seven airports and the Doloo airport has also got approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry steering committee. It now awaits PIB approval and Union Cabinet approval.