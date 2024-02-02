Assam govt set to table budget for 2024-25 FY on Feb 12, session to begin from Feb 5

Guwahati, Feb 2: The Assam government is all set to present the state’s budget document for the financial year 2024–25 on February 12, 2024.

It may be mentioned that this will be the fourth budget under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration.



Furthermore, the ‘Budget Session’ will begin on February 5, 2024.



The finance minister of Assam, Ajanta Neog, has vowed that this budget will be "realistic."



Last year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore for the year.

