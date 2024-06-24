Assam: Govt school faces criticism for incorrect display of Indian flag

Bajali, June 24: A government school in Assam’s Bajali is under criticism for the incorrect display of the national flag on its premises, violating the Flag Code of India.

According to sources, the management of Rehabari Higher Secondary School in Bajali renovated the school premises with drawings of the Indian national flag in the wrong colours. As per the flag code, the colour of the top panel shall be India saffron (Kesari) and that of the bottom panel shall be India green, with middle panel white, bearing at its centre the design of Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes.

The colours used in the national flag painted on the pillars of the newly constructed library of the school, built with an estimated amount of Rs. 16 lakh, were saffron, white, and yellow, drawing criticism from locals.

One of the locals said, “It is like an insult to our national flag. The principal is a literate person, and it is a shock that he didn’t notice such a blunder. I am afraid of what the students of this school will learn.”



